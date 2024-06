Southwest Florida soccer fans, meet your new professional soccer club, FC Naples.

Leadership of the new USL League One club unveiled the club’s identity Saturday at their future home, Paradise Coast Sports Complex. A moment Hugo Ramirez had to be a part of.

“It’s been a lot for the community especially all these years that everyone’s been waiting for it,” Ramirez said. “Now is the moment. And the moment has come.”

Fans got their first look at the club’s name, crest and colors. This unveiling was the end result of months of town halls and hundreds of online surveys.

“Everybody kept saying hey we are just Naples,” FC Naples CEO Roberto Moreno said. “We’re not Paradise Coast. We’re not Southwest Florida. We’re proud to be from Naples. We don’t want a gimmicky name. We don’t want a flashy name. We want to be Naples. So that was easy. And FC is football club.”

That community pride is also reflected in the team’s colors. Gold for the sunsets and blues for the water. The crest even includes features of what staples that you’d find in Naples.

“There are details of shells, a keel of a boat, we even have space to put stars when we start winning titles,” Moreno said.

Ramirez said, “I’ve been here for 27 years, the story is really coming through. It’s a nice logo representing the city of course.”

As soon as the ceremony was over, fans were lining up to buy hats and scares so they can represent the city’s colors. FC Naples co-owner Nico Cantor wants the identity of the club, as the start filling out the roster, to be a representation of the community.

“You look at the most successful club teams in the entire world, it’s people feel identified and proud to go to the stadium and support their team,” Cantor explained. “And that’s what we want to achieve.”

“I usually support different clubs but the one that’s going to be big is FC Naples,” Ramirez said.

The club will kickoff in March 2025.

Moreno said the club will announce their first head coach in the coming weeks.