Bonita Bill’s, a little slice of Southwest Florida life, for sale

Author: Carolyn Dolcimascolo
Published: Updated:
Some would consider Bonita Bill’s a bit of a landmark. It’s tucked under the Matanzas Pass Bridge as you head to Fort Myers Beach.

It’s right on the water and, according to its website, is located in a converted 1926 Fish House.

A favorite spot for many, after Hurricane Ian, it also became a bit of a tourist attraction. A yacht is wedged between Bill’s and the restaurant’s next-door neighbor.

A sign hangs above the bar as a reminder of Ian’s surge. While the business somewhat bounced back, Bonita Bill’s is now for sale.

In a Facebook post, Bonita Bill’s wrote in part, “It is with a heavy heart we share the decision made by the Semmer family to sell the Bonita Bills properties and business. This decision comes from all of Bill Semmer’s children in the resolution of his estate. We thank everyone who continued to support us as we worked to rebuild after Ian, through the loss of our father Bill Semmer, the uphill battle of costly repairs and construction, rising operating, labor, and food costs, and a changing market.”

Bill Semmer, the owner of Semmer Electric and Bonita Bill’s, died on January 20, 2023, at the age of 76.

The owners said the restaurant will remain open and operate as usual until the property is sold in the future.

