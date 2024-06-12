Bonita Bill’s, a little slice of Southwest Florida life, for sale

WINK News
WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
Magic, a three-year-old greyhound, has showcased his speed in FastCAT events enough to rise up the rankings as one of the fastest dogs.
The jury has returned from deliberations to deliver their verdict on the murder of two Cape Coral women.
Bonita Bill’s is for sale. The family that owns the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.
Escargot 41, a longtime French restaurant in Park Shore Plaza in Naples, has plans to expand its local business with an adjacent piano bar and cocktail lounge.
Lehigh Acres firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain during the storms that have been ravaging the area these past few days.
Americans’ love affair with Italian food, wine, culture and art isn’t lost on Marzia and Nico Candelora. The husband-and-wife team of Italian restaurateurs opened their second Punta Gorda establishment—Fresco.
On Wednesday, jurors will hear more evidence to determine whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison for a man accused of killing five women inside a bank in Sebring.
The flooded roads of Lee County saw fire rescuers jump into action to save a man from his slowly sinking SUV.
The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center have been tracking an area of low pressure moving through Florida.
Some would consider Bonita Bill’s a bit of a landmark. It’s tucked under the Matanzas Pass Bridge as you head to Fort Myers Beach.
It’s right on the water and, according to its website, is located in a converted 1926 Fish House.
A favorite spot for many, after Hurricane Ian, it also became a bit of a tourist attraction. A yacht is wedged between Bill’s and the restaurant’s next-door neighbor.
A sign hangs above the bar as a reminder of Ian’s surge. While the business somewhat bounced back, Bonita Bill’s is now for sale.
In a Facebook post, Bonita Bill’s wrote in part, “It is with a heavy heart we share the decision made by the Semmer family to sell the Bonita Bills properties and business. This decision comes from all of Bill Semmer’s children in the resolution of his estate. We thank everyone who continued to support us as we worked to rebuild after Ian, through the loss of our father Bill Semmer, the uphill battle of costly repairs and construction, rising operating, labor, and food costs, and a changing market.”
Bill Semmer, the owner of Semmer Electric and Bonita Bill’s, died on January 20, 2023, at the age of 76.
The owners said the restaurant will remain open and operate as usual until the property is sold in the future.