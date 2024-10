The Weather Authority says temperatures this morning haven’t been as cool as they had been the previous couple of mornings.

Across Southwest Florida, our lows reached the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

By this afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-80s with sun and clouds.

The nice breeze sticks around with winds out of the northeast from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Rain chances are minimal, with only a stray shower expected throughout the day.

SUNDAY

Rain chances increase ever so slightly for Sunday, with a few showers around in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be seasonal, reaching around mid to upper 80s with sun and clouds.

Expect breezy conditions continuing on throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures throughout the upcoming week stay in the mid to upper 80s for our highs.

A few showers are possible for the start of the week.

Winds will slightly decrease next week as high pressure begins to weaken.

BOATING

If you are planning on going boating, be extra careful. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Sunday night.

The winds out of the northeast are making it rather rough in the Gulf and inland waters.

Winds stay out of the northeast throughout the day, reaching 20 to 30 knots.

Wave heights in the Gulf are around 2 to 5 feet, with the water temperature at 74 degrees.

TROPICS

We are watching two areas in the tropics, but neither will impact our weather here.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Nadine is moving west toward Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula.