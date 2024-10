The Weather Authority says sun and clouds will stick around on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-80s across Southwest Florida.

It will be a very seasonal day with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening.

Winds are staying out of the northeast, allowing for a nice breeze throughout the day.

Monday

For Monday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with sun and clouds overhead.

A few showers are in the forecast as we are seeing a bit more moisture.

Looking Ahead

High pressure remains north of our area, meaning we can expect a similar weather pattern to stick around for the start of the week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our highs, with a few showers possible.

By midweek, we will see calmer winds as that high pressure weakens.

BOATING

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect yet again today due to gusty winds out of the northeast throughout the day.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching 2 to 4 feet, and it is choppy in our bays.

The water temperature in the Gulf is 75 degrees.

Tropics

We are currently watching two areas in the tropics, both of which will have no impact on Florida.

Nadine is working its way over southern Mexico as a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate later today.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Oscar has made landfall on Great Inagua Island.

It will make landfall along the northeastern coast of Cuba later this afternoon or evening and then move across eastern Cuba tonight and Monday.