The North Fort Myers Fire Department has a new, much-needed life-saving upgrade that is used underwater.

The Sonar Imaging device is used to search and scan underwater.

“We had an unfortunate incident about a year ago where a teenager lost his life in a pond. And, you know, having this piece of equipment early on scene really could have made a difference,” said Mark Westra, North Fort Myers Battalion Fire Chief.

The boy named Derrick drowned at the artificial pond near Pondella and McNeil Roads in North Fort Myers.

It may not look it, but firefighters told WINK News that parts of the pond are up to 30 feet deep.

“We did call in some other outside agencies, and the individual eventually was found. You know, unfortunately, it didn’t, you know, it didn’t work out,” said Westra.

The need is there, and the North Fort Myers Elks Lodge answered the call to help. Vincent Primavera and his wife contacted the department and got a grant approved to pay for the Sonar Imaging device.

‚ÄúThank God we got the money and were able to do this, and here we are today,” said Vincent Primavera.

Westra says this is more than just a new piece of gear; it’s a new way for North Fort Myers firefighters to do what they do best: protect and serve their community and save lives.

“It’s a game-changer. I mean, this, you know, this will go a long way with helping us out on emergency incidences, you know, involving water-related incidences,” said Westra.