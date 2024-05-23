Feeling hotter this Thursday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday with more humid conditions attributed to “feels like” temperatures nearing 100°.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said,” Few clouds this Thursday morning with higher humidity thanks to overnight showers. Due to the rain, temperatures will start off in the mid-70s. As we progress through the morning, expect temperatures to hit the 80s by mid-morning.”

Dry and mild this Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be hot once again and in the mid 90s this afternoon.

More humid conditions are expected today so “feels like” temperatures will range from 95 – 100°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with a few showers and storms popping up through the day and continuing overnight.

Friday morning will begin slightly milder and more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday with only a few storms popping up in the afternoon and evening.

Friday is going to feel a bit hotter as well with highs in the lower to mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 – 102°.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the mid 70s.

We’ll have more humidity in place this weekend which means “feels like” temperatures will be hotter through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 98 to 103°.

Saturday will be mainly dry with a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening.