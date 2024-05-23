Feeling hotter this Thursday afternoon

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday with more humid conditions attributed to “feels like” temperatures nearing 100°.
The Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District has been working to extinguish a food truck fire that occurred on Thursday.
As students enter the summer break, the use of tablets and phones will increase, which stresses the importance of online protection.
The Fort Myers Film Festival opened their 14th annual edition in Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night, featuring 92 films within the next four days.
Somewhere between the infant’s mother getting into the shower and getting out, it got its hands on a piece of tin foil.
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Thick, grey smoke filled the air in Fort Myers’ southward village.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
A recent analysis study from GOBankingRates determined the range of income needed to earn a spot in the middle class in all 50 states.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said,” Few clouds this Thursday morning with higher humidity thanks to overnight showers. Due to the rain, temperatures will start off in the mid-70s. As we progress through the morning, expect temperatures to hit the 80s by mid-morning.”
Dry and mild this Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will be hot once again and in the mid 90s this afternoon.
More humid conditions are expected today so “feels like” temperatures will range from 95 – 100°.
We’ll stay mainly dry with a few showers and storms popping up through the day and continuing overnight.
Friday morning will begin slightly milder and more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday with only a few storms popping up in the afternoon and evening.
Friday is going to feel a bit hotter as well with highs in the lower to mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 – 102°.
Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the mid 70s.
We’ll have more humidity in place this weekend which means “feels like” temperatures will be hotter through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 90s with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 98 to 103°.
Saturday will be mainly dry with a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening.