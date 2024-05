Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Charlotte County.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on West Tarpon Boulevard and Edgewater Drive.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist collided with a curb and entered the grass shoulder after he failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in a small pond.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol has taken over, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.