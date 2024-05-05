FGCU students affected by Covid celebrate first commencement ceremony

WINK News
Graduation is a right of passage from school to the real world, but for these students, reality hit them in 2020.
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Charlotte County.
WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar goes on patrol with Lee County Deputies in search of transient sex offenders who don’t register.
Hurricane season starts on June 1st, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated the week of May 5 through May 11 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week. Each day, Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler will be highlighting ways to stay prepared ahead of this year’s hurricane season.
Hot, humid, and more rain for parts of Southwest Florida on Sunday.
On Friday, WINK News got to ride along to see just what people are doing that could be wasting water.
A rainy Saturday evening across much of southwest Florida.
On Saturday morning, sirens were ringing to celebrate Lee Health Trauma Center’s 30 years of service and to provide the public with trauma education and prevention methods.
Bird flu continues to appear to pose a “low risk to the general public” for now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. But the agency’s scientists ran into roadblocks investigating a human case of this “pandemic potential” virus this year, they said in a new report.
A new place to hang out in Downtown Fort Myers is opening this spring.
Aetna has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the health insurer of discriminating against LGBTQ+ customers in need of fertility treatment.
This week’s segment of Wink Neighborhood Watch features an armed robber, fraud at a pawn shop, and possession of child pornography.
Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Now, with all the negative attention it has gotten, some think putting up a fence is a great way to keep that bad activity out.
For many young people, COVID stripped away one of their greatest rites of passage: graduation.
Covid-19 put the planet on pause for months.
“Didn’t actually get a graduation; it was more of a drive-by pickup your diploma,” said Florida Gulf Coast University Graduate Dawn Workman. “I didn’t even get to see a professor. So it was really just a pick up your stuff and leave.”
For many, work was done at home, and classes were taken virtually.
“I took our courses online at home. I found it to be a very difficult semester because I felt very isolated from my peers and from my work. But I got through it.” said FGCU Graduate Michelle Galicia.
“The first two years were still COVID locked down. So it was a lot of just trying to figure out how to get through Zoom and get through the day,” said Workman.
So, for some of the class of 2024 here at FGCU, this is their first graduation ceremony ever, and it’s one they’ll never forget.
“It finally dawned on me last night that it was actually happening. I was like, I did it,” said Galicia. “I did it, I couldn’t have done it alone. I had my family, my friends. So I’m, I’m really, I’m really proud of myself.”
Last week, WINK News introduced you to Marissa Manning, a biology major at FGCU who discovered her passion for studying parasites.
Manning has battled with a rare form of cancer since high school.
She also got to walk the stage for the very first time Sunday morning, calling it a bittersweet feeling to be closing this chapter of her life and entering a new one come fall: grad school.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to get to high school graduation. Lo and behold, COVID, you know that that hit,” said Manning, “So I didn’t have a prom or Grad Bash or, you know, walking the stage…I never wore my cap and gown. I still have it in my closet. But for this graduating ceremony, I’m really excited.”