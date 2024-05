A contractor was arrested after pointing a gun at a man and following him home, according to a probable cause affidavit from the North Port Police Department.

A North Port homeowner noticed a contractor’s blue truck driving by his house repeatedly, so he got into his car and followed, to ask if the contractor could do work on his empty lot.

Paperwork shows when the homeowner caught up to the blue truck, Jarek Zwiercan was in the driver’s seat and pointed a gun at the victim, questioning why he was being followed. It also says he remained parked until Zwiercan told him that he could leave, but when he began driving back home, Zwiercan followed.

After identifying the truck to law enforcement and an ensuing investigation, NPPD arrested Zwiercan, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WINK has reported on Zwiercan before as the owner of Zwiercan Homes, a company that specializes in new builds.

Customers have complained about quality issues, long delays, and large cost increases during the building process with Zwiercan. Court records show the company has faced multiple lawsuits in both Charlotte and Sarasota County.

While Zwiercan has admitted to possessing the gun in the truck during the incident, he denies pointing it at the victim. He’s due back in court on June 21.

WINK News reached out to Zwiercan for comment, but have not heard back.