FGCU president reflects on first year with graduating class

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Few in the crowd were more proud than Dr. Aysegul Timur, because it was a graduation for her, too, as she closed out her first academic year as president of the university.
Lois Thome sat down with her to reflect on the momentous occasion.
“Truly, students are giving me the energy, what I do all day, every day,” she said.
Walk the campus any day of the week, and you’ll see Timur taking a break from meetings at FGCU to recharge her battery.
“I walk around, and now students know. They give me high fives, and even they’re like, ‘Hi, President Timur how are you today?'” she said. “I get back to my office, I get all my energy, I can do anything.”
It’s part of what makes the fifth president of FGCU so popular among students. She attends sporting events and academic events all over campus.
“And they tell me everything, what’s happening around the campus from corner to corner,” Timur said.
It’s what motivates her to keep FGCU moving forward.
The university has come a long way in 27 years, from its first year of classes to a school that has a new strategic plan, the roadmap for where the university goes in the next five years.
“Very focused on student success,” she said, “very focused on timely graduation of our students and connect them to workforce opportunities.”
Every student who graduates from FGCU will have at least two work-based learning opportunities.
The university has partnered with some of SWFL’s largest employers, like Arthrex. “Four years ago, maybe we had 50 alumni working at Arthrex. Today, we exceeded more than 500 FGCU alumni working at Arthrex.”
Earning micro-credentials from corporations like Hertz, NeoGenomics, and other large employers to keep students who are learning here working here.
“So that is, to me intentional, that is strategic, and that is how FGCU is really committed to the growth of this region,” said Timur.
And when it comes to college debt, a topic that is a hot-button issue politically, 59 percent of students at FGCU graduate with no debt.
Timur wants to grow that number to 65 percent by making sure all students apply for all the scholarships out there.
The FGCU Foundation provided over $6 million in scholarships this past year, and tuition rates at FGCU have remained steady since 2013 despite the rising costs of everything else.
Another way Timur hopes to take FGCU to the next level is making the Eagles soar higher than ever before.
“And I am so proud of and so honored to be the president of Florida Gulf Coast University,” she said, “and as always, wings up and Go Eagles.”
To read FGCU’s Strategic Plan Initiative, click here.