First panther litter born in two years

Three brand new endangered panther kittens were born in the Okaloacoochee State forest.

Breaking a 28-month and 28-day stretch without a reported litter of kittens from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While the newborn kittens improved population numbers, a second panther died from a vehicle strike in less than a week.

Their births are a hopeful sign for the endangered state animal of Florida.

Right now about 200 adult panthers are roaming Florida’s wildness; leaving the species to scratch and claw against extinction.

“It’s a positive sign the cats are still on the landscape and reproducing,” said Thomas Eason. “The fact that there are three kittens out there that are known, and that’s pretty exciting.”

Thomas says the panther population plunged to around 30 in the 1970’s.

Despite the growing population, FWC’s recently reported litters have not survived long.

Two of the three kittens from a prior litter were found dead as soon as two months old.

“Individually, it’s hard being a panther in South Florida. You’re talking about wet, harsh environments and a lot of cats to compete with out there,” said Eason.

Having a lot of cats to compete with is good news for the overall population, but before becoming part of the adult pride panthers must learn the terrain and that means avoiding vehicles: their number one cause of death.

“Over the last several years, the number of mortalities for panthers has bounced around between 13 and almost 30,” said Eason.

Less than a week after a panther was struck on State Road 29, another was hit on Corkscrew Road in Lee County.

“From the population perspective, I wouldn’t call it a positive thing, but it’s a sign that there are a good number of cats out and about when the number of roadkill is up,” said Eason.

FWC primarily reports on litters from panthers wearing radio collars.

So, there may be additional litters that are not being counted but it is clear these three new kittens showcase the successful conservation efforts made by wildlife officials and the entire southwest Florida community.