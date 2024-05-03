FGCU student beats all odds and is able to graduate

Nearly four years ago, Marisa Manning had her heart set on going to Florida Gulf Coast University but never thought she’d find her passion for studying parasites.

“Dr. Anaya, she’s made me love parasites,” said Manning, a biology major.

She is one of FGCU’s star students, graduating magna cum laude.

It’s something Manning said she never thought she’d get to see after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma back in December 2017.

“It’s [a] very rare form of cancer and had started in my right nasal passage,” said Manning. “So, it grew for about four months. It was hard for them to detect. And it only happens in people over 40 and usually men, so I was kind of a blip on the radar.”

After trying several treatments that didn’t work, a miracle drug combo. OPDIVO and YERVOY, showed promise.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to get to high school graduation,” she said. “Lo and behold, COVID, that hit. I never wore my cap and gown. I still have it in my closet. But for this graduation ceremony, I’m really excited.”

School became a rock for Manning, and so did her professor, Dr. Christinas Anaya.

“She’s taken everything,” said Anaya, an Assistant Professor at FGCU. “And I will say she’s always at the top of her class. It’ll be really exciting this Sunday, and I hope to find her, and we can get some pictures together in our robes and see her family.”

Today, Manning is still getting treatment but is looking forward to her next adventure: grad school.

“I will be coming back in the fall,” Manning said. “But to kind of leave it behind. It’s sad, but I’m really excited for the chapter, and so my parents and everyone who loves me can see it like, she did it. I can do it, too. And just beat all the odds. So, I’m really excited. Nervous, but excited.”

Manning is set to graduate from FGCU on Sunday alongside her twin sister, joined by her parents.