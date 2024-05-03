FGCU student beats all odds and is able to graduate

WINK News
Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash on State Road 29 in Hendry County on Friday afternoon.
JP Sports store manager Jonathan Powell said this is a generational event that brings families together to reminisce on comics and other hobby-related knickknacks.
Our animal shelters are packed with amazing puppies who have the sole desire to be loved.
The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.
Right now, there are talks to bring a Ferris wheel to downtown Fort Myers, but several things are still up in the air.
A push to make an area known as “Hell’s Gate” safer since it’s a dangerous stretch of water with several blind corners within Little Hickory Bay.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian has been difficult for many and moving on can impact our wallets.
FGCU pitcher Dylan Wolff is living the dream playing for the hometown team after he overcame a labrum injury.
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
Nearly four years ago, Marisa Manning had her heart set on going to Florida Gulf Coast University but never thought she’d find her passion for studying parasites.
“Dr. Anaya, she’s made me love parasites,” said Manning, a biology major.
She is one of FGCU’s star students, graduating magna cum laude.
It’s something Manning said she never thought she’d get to see after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma back in December 2017.
“It’s [a] very rare form of cancer and had started in my right nasal passage,” said Manning. “So, it grew for about four months. It was hard for them to detect. And it only happens in people over 40 and usually men, so I was kind of a blip on the radar.”
After trying several treatments that didn’t work, a miracle drug combo. OPDIVO and YERVOY, showed promise.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to get to high school graduation,” she said. “Lo and behold, COVID, that hit. I never wore my cap and gown. I still have it in my closet. But for this graduation ceremony, I’m really excited.”
School became a rock for Manning, and so did her professor, Dr. Christinas Anaya.
“She’s taken everything,” said Anaya, an Assistant Professor at FGCU. “And I will say she’s always at the top of her class. It’ll be really exciting this Sunday, and I hope to find her, and we can get some pictures together in our robes and see her family.”
Today, Manning is still getting treatment but is looking forward to her next adventure: grad school.
“I will be coming back in the fall,” Manning said. “But to kind of leave it behind. It’s sad, but I’m really excited for the chapter, and so my parents and everyone who loves me can see it like, she did it. I can do it, too. And just beat all the odds. So, I’m really excited. Nervous, but excited.”
Manning is set to graduate from FGCU on Sunday alongside her twin sister, joined by her parents.