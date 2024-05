It’s time to make room for another state championship at Barron Collier High School.

When the final point was secured, the celebration was on as the boy’s tennis team were crowned 3A State Champions.

“We rushed the court,” sophomore William Freshwater recalled. “I dumped water on him. I got in trouble for that. But it was fun.”

Senior Nico Fallon said, “It felt like a lot of years of hard work that just came to that moment. And it finally paid off.”

Senior Jonas Bauer added, “It was kind of like a movie ending. It was perfect.”

The program has a history of winning championships, with 10 state titles leading into this season. But its been a while before they could claim their 11th. The Cougars haven’t won a state championship in boy’s tennis since 2014. Seniors like Nico Fallon have come close to ending that drought. A season ago, they lost in the state semifinals to St. Thomas Aquinas from Fort Lauderdale.

“This was the season where I have had the most motivation because I know this is my last chance,” Fallon explained. “And I’m not going to have those past three seasons be for nothing.”

It’s the little things that help turn a team into a champion. That was evident when the Cougars faced St. Thomas Aquinas again, this time in the championship.

“Conrad, Juan when they weren’t playing they were out there getting drinks for the guys, ice,” head coach Sean Carter. “It was so hot. And the guys playing on the court they knew that we cared about them and we were there motivating them.”

That’s the legacy this team want’s to leave behind.

“I don’t know if we were as strong as those previous championship teams but I think our motivation to win it was the main thing,” Freshwater said.