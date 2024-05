COVID-19 was one of the most disruptive societal events in our history. It impacted our work, our relationships, our health and our education.

For many young people, COVID stripped away one of their greatest rites of passage: graduation.

On Friday, at FSW, many walked the stage for the first time feeling the pride of their accomplishment in front of friends and family.

Michaella Achille finished high school in 2020 during COVID-19 and remembers not getting to walk across a stage.

“To have that taken away from me, it was kind of disappointing,” Achille said.

That only inspired her to work harder at FSW.

Achille was asked what her family’s reaction to this was.

“They’re excited for me, and I know that they’re really, really proud of me,” Achille said.

Achille’s story isn’t the only one. 1,300 students graduated from FSW on Friday, smiling at the completion of this chapter.

Achille was asked if she was going to tear up before the big moment.

“I’m trying not to. I don’t want to mess up my makeup, but it’s a 50 50% chance,” she said.

And Achille got to finish her chapter by walking across the graduation stage for the very first time.

Achille graduated with her associate’s degree in general studies. She is transferring to FGCU in the fall to major in accounting.