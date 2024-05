The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt said downpours, lightning, and thunder are within the storm cells. “You might even see some hail,” he added.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain through the evening.

For your Sunday, temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with another chance of rain.

“A little slice of rainy season here into your Sunday afternoon, evening,” added Devitt.

If you have weather pictures to share with The Weather Authority, email tips@winknews.com or contact Matt Devitt on X or Facebook.