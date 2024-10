As Hurricane Milton continues to move towards Florida’s Gulf Coast, many are springing into action to ensure they have the supplies needed to endure the storm.

Essential supplies like gasoline, water and sandbags are still available across Southwest Florida, but are quickly becoming more difficult to obtain.

“Everybody’s now starting to fill up. But yeah, things are about to get a bit hectic,” said Lee County resident Julian Vargas.

After experiencing the effects of Hurricane Ian just two years ago, Southwest Florida residents are doing everything they can to stay prepared.

Steven, whose home experienced flooding during Hurricane Ian, said that he is stocking up on sandbags this time around.

While he feels prepared to take on the storm, Steven expressed concerns regarding Hurricane Milton.

“One here and there isn’t too bad. But, when you have one last week and then another one this week, that’s a little bit much,” said Steven.