Hurricane season starts on June 1st, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated the week of May 5 through May 11 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week. Each day, Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler will be highlighting ways to stay prepared ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

The first step of preparing for hurricanes is to know your risk. Hurricanes do not only impact coastal areas. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.

Consider your threats: Threats from tropical systems include impacts from storm surge, flooding for both coastal and inland areas, destructive winds, tornadoes, high surf, and rip currents.

Determine if you live in a flood-prone area: It is important to know if you live in an area that is prone to flooding. To check what flood zone you are in, visit FEMA’s community flood map here. Even if you don’t live in a flood zone, heavy rain from hurricanes can produce flooding even to areas that aren’t prone to flooding.

Find out if you live in an evacuation zone: Determine if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone by checking here. It is important to evaluate whether you and your family can shelter in place safely at home during a hurricane or if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone or other high-risk location that would require you to leave.

Identify your home’s structural risks: Find out if your home has any structural risks that could prove to be dangerous in a hurricane. Are your exterior doors and garage door hurricane proof? Do you have storm shutters? Some aspects of your home can be strengthened to help withstand hurricane impacts, while others can not.

Stay tuned throughout the upcoming week for more tips to stay prepared ahead of hurricane season.