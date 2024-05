The Weather Authority has issued a heat advisory for portions of South, Southeast, and Southwest Florida from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is usually issued within 1 to 3 days of the onset of extreme or dangerous heat and remains in effect until the danger subsides.

Extreme temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

The National Weather Service recommends staying hydrated, limiting your time spent outside, and wearing loose, comfortable clothing to minimize the effects of the heat.

If work outside cannot be avoided, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Be aware that several factors may also increase your risk of developing a heat-related illness.

Factors such as obesity, prescription drug use, heart disease, poor circulation, and alcohol use can all increase your risk of developing a heat-related illness.

Resources to help you beat the heat: