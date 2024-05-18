The Weather Authority: Hot, hot, hot

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The parents of the FGCU softball team are relishing seeing their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat advisory in place for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.
The attorney we spoke with told us that, at a minimum, we’d spend the night in jail before having our first appearance and getting bail.
The FGCU softball team couldn’t keep up with the No. 4 Florida Gators as the Eagles drop their first Regional game 6-0 to the Gators.
The pool is warming up to be the hot spot for kids and families this summer. It’s now also the number one leading cause of drowning deaths for children ages 1-4 in the state.
The Whale is a place that has shown great strength and determination.
It’s taken wildlife officials just over four and a half months to report finding more dead endangered Florida panthers than in all of 2023.
Nine lives were given, and all nine will remain remembered. A lifetime of gratitude for the fallen officers.
It happened at Progress Rail, a transit corporation on Mercantile Avenue just before 5am on Friday.
How do graduation rates for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties stack up against the state? WINK News crunched the numbers.
A detective who killed an unarmed black man in a controversial shooting will be back at work on Monday.
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed while riding his scooter has officially filed a civil complaint.
Leaders with the NAACP are saying there is a divide between the black community and Fort Myers police.
On Friday, as the theater’s 70th season approached, leaders and organizers invited WINK News for a ‘hard-hat-tour’ to showcase the new additions and construction updates.
After a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s, we warm up quickly. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 90s.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler added, “Those ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits when factoring in the humidity.”
That has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory stating, “Peak heat indices 106 to 110 degrees are expected this afternoon.”
One option to beat the heat is to join The Weather Authority Team in the air conditioning at the 2024 Home & Hurricane Expo in Punta Gorda on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will present information about this upcoming hurricane season on stage at 12 p.m. and look forward to meeting you.
Saturday evening conditions will remain mild with a stray storm possible. The majority of our area will stay dry and warm.
“Rain chances increase slightly for Sunday, with temperatures in the low 90s by the afternoon,” explained Kreidler.
Expect clouds and sun throughout the day, with some storms developing starting in the morning due to a front working its way to the south throughout the day. Our heat index values will yet again be in the triple digits into the afternoon.
We stay in the low 90s for the start of the work week, with a chance of isolated showers and storms sticking around for Monday. Rain chances decrease slightly for Tuesday into Wednesday with a few storms possible.