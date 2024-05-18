The Weather Authority: Hot, hot, hot

After a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s, we warm up quickly. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler added, “Those ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits when factoring in the humidity.”

That has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory stating, “Peak heat indices 106 to 110 degrees are expected this afternoon.”

One option to beat the heat is to join The Weather Authority Team in the air conditioning at the 2024 Home & Hurricane Expo in Punta Gorda on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will present information about this upcoming hurricane season on stage at 12 p.m. and look forward to meeting you.

Saturday evening conditions will remain mild with a stray storm possible. The majority of our area will stay dry and warm.

“Rain chances increase slightly for Sunday, with temperatures in the low 90s by the afternoon,” explained Kreidler.

Expect clouds and sun throughout the day, with some storms developing starting in the morning due to a front working its way to the south throughout the day. Our heat index values will yet again be in the triple digits into the afternoon.

We stay in the low 90s for the start of the work week, with a chance of isolated showers and storms sticking around for Monday. Rain chances decrease slightly for Tuesday into Wednesday with a few storms possible.