Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cooler temperatures, with abundant sunshine expected this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures on this Tuesday will stay rather cool, with highs topping out at around the upper 60s. Another cold front is expected to drop temperatures on Wednesday.”

Tuesday

Expect plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday plans as high pressure and a weak cold front bring even drier air into Southwest Florida.

Temperatures stay cool, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70Ā°.

These temperatures are 10Ā° above normal this time of year.

Wednesday

Cold weather continues Wednesday morning, with the coldest temperatures since January 21, 2024.

Plan on another very sunny day with the afternoon slightly warmer.

Highs will be back in the lower 70s.

Thursday

Cool start for Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky Thursday afternoon with milder temperatures.

Highs will be closer to normal for this time of year and in the mid-70s.