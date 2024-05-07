National Hurricane Preparedness Week: Understanding Forecast Information

WINK News
WINK News
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
With less than a month to go until the official start of hurricane season, it’s important to be prepared for hurricane season by knowing how to understand forecasts.
The Weather Authority’s meteorologist Lauren Kreidler breaks down the information that becomes available days ahead of a storm and its importance to understand what it means.
Rely on official forecasts for storm information. The Weather Authority team will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest developments.
Our meteorologists work in conjunction with the National Weather Service to provide up-to-date information as soon as it is known.
Hurricane specialists at the National Hurricane Center access a variety of data (models, aircraft, satellite) to provide accurate information regarding storm development.
Ensure that you have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on your phone so that you can receive watches and warnings directly to your device.
Download the WINK Weather app to get the forecast in the palm of your hand. Search WINK Weather app in your app store and gain access to WINK Live Doppler 3X, Southwest Florida’s most powerful radar.
There is a difference between watches and warnings.
In general, a “watch” means that impacts are possible. A “warning” means we can expect impacts.
A Hurricane Watch is issued to indicate that hurricane conditions are possible within a given area with tropical-storm-force winds beginning within the next 48 hours. Prepare by putting up hurricane shutters, moving loose and lightweight items indoors and make sure your emergency kit is ready.
A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area, with tropical-storm-force winds beginning within 36 hours. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure or evacuate if ordered.
It is important not to solely focus on a storm’s size or what category it may be.
The storm’s scale only tells you about the strongest winds near the center of the storm and does not tell you about potentially life-threatening flooding from storm surge or rain.
Impacts such as life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding and damaging winds can extend far from the center of a storm.