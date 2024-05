Over the past week, The Weather Authority team has been highlighting ways to stay prepared ahead of hurricane season.

Saturday’s focus is recapping the importance of taking action now to be better prepared for when a storm develops and threatens your area.

Determine your risk from water and wind:

Threats from tropical systems include impacts from storm surges, flooding in coastal and inland areas, destructive winds, tornadoes, high surf, and rip currents.

Knowing if you live in an area prone to flooding is important.

To check your flood zone, visit FEMA’s community flood map here.

Even if you don’t live in a flood zone, heavy rain from hurricanes can produce flooding even in areas that aren’t prone to flooding.

Check here to determine if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone.

It is important to evaluate whether you and your family can safely shelter in place at home during a hurricane or if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone or other high-risk location that would require you to leave.

Learn how to understand hurricane forecasts and alerts:

Rely on official forecasts for storm information.

The Weather Authority team will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest developments.

A Hurricane Watch is issued to indicate that hurricane conditions are possible within a given area with tropical storm-force winds beginning within the next 48 hours.

Prepare by putting up hurricane shutters, moving loose and lightweight items indoors and make sure your emergency kit is ready.

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area, with tropical storm-force winds beginning within 36 hours.

Seek shelter in a sturdy structure or evacuate if ordered.

It is important not to solely focus on a storm’s size or what category it may be.

The storm’s scale only tells you about the strongest winds near the center of the storm and does not tell you about potentially life-threatening flooding from storm surge or rain.

Begin preparing now, ahead of a storm:

Develop a plan before a storm comes. Know where you and your family would go if you find yourself at risk of a storm’s impacts.

Build a hurricane preparedness kit. Since electricity and water could be out for weeks, some items to remember include a battery-powered radio and flashlights. You may also need a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger for your cell phones.

Click here to see a full list of recommended supplies.

Properly protect your home ahead of hurricane season by trimming trees, having storm shutters on hand, and replacing worn garage doors.

Garage doors are the most vulnerable part of a home.

Stay tuned to WINK News for more tips on staying prepared for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.