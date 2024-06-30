Hurricane Preparedness for RV and Trailer Homes

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
In Southwest Florida, the first presidential debate is still fresh on many people’s minds, and opinions differ on which candidate did better.
Eagles have a special place here in southwest Florida. Whether it’s the Southwest Florida eagle cam nest that many tune into during eagle mating season or eagles being cared for and rehabilitated by CROW.
Hurricane Beryl continues to rapidly intensify.
A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase overnight.
The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler due to cloud cover.
Domestic violence: it’s one of Collier County’s best-kept secrets.
A Naples dermatology practice acknowledges it had issues when it first opened two years ago but says those issues are now behind them.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson returned to his hometown of Immokalee for football camp.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.
In the release, it says if Sanibel Island is within the 72-hour or 3-day hurricane landfall prediction cone, it is important to begin the process of evacuating as soon as possible. Ensure you have time to move your R/V or trailer off the island before the arrival of storm winds that make evacuating more difficult.
Important steps to remember when evacuating your R/V or trailer:
One of the areas destructed by Hurricane Ian was the Periwinkle Park and Campgrounds in Sanibel Island.
Residents say many lost their RVs or Trailers during the storm and are currently still rebuilding.
Karan Balmer was one of the residents who lost nearly everything in Ian’s wrath.
She once lived on a ground-level home not too far from Periwinkle Park and stayed back during Ian’s landfall.
Balmer says she remembers seeing the community in wreckage after Ian.
She currently lives at Periwinkle Park and continues to slowly rebuild her home.
From her experience along with many others; She says she’s prepared to evacuate if a hurricane were to make fall on the island this hurricane season.
“We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen,” said Balmer. “I don’t think out of the few 100 people that stayed would stay. I think and hope most people will be well out of here.”