Hurricane Preparedness for RV and Trailer Homes

The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.

In the release, it says if Sanibel Island is within the 72-hour or 3-day hurricane landfall prediction cone, it is important to begin the process of evacuating as soon as possible. Ensure you have time to move your R/V or trailer off the island before the arrival of storm winds that make evacuating more difficult.

Important steps to remember when evacuating your R/V or trailer:

Electrical and water service must be turned off

Sewer lines must be capped

Move the R/V or trailer to a safe location off the island to protect your property and neighbors’ property from damage

One of the areas destructed by Hurricane Ian was the Periwinkle Park and Campgrounds in Sanibel Island.

Residents say many lost their RVs or Trailers during the storm and are currently still rebuilding.

Karan Balmer was one of the residents who lost nearly everything in Ian’s wrath.

She once lived on a ground-level home not too far from Periwinkle Park and stayed back during Ian’s landfall.

Balmer says she remembers seeing the community in wreckage after Ian.

She currently lives at Periwinkle Park and continues to slowly rebuild her home.

From her experience along with many others; She says she’s prepared to evacuate if a hurricane were to make fall on the island this hurricane season.

“We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen,” said Balmer. “I don’t think out of the few 100 people that stayed would stay. I think and hope most people will be well out of here.”