Cape Coral is going after homeowners who are not following the rules.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean was in Cape Coral all day Monday, talking with neighbors who are tired of dealing with residential rental properties not abiding by the rules.

Not even 24 hours after the story aired on Monday, Cape Coral Code Compliance showed up at all three homes. Code Compliance at one of the homes Tuesday morning. CREDIT: WINK News

Code compliance took down notes and made a decision after visiting the homes and seeing our story.

All three homes now have notices of violations from a city of Cape Coral Compliance Officer. The city cited the Land Development Code, specifically, uses by zoning.

One home was a registered rental and two were not. The city said they will be sending those two property owners rental registration requirements and paperwork.

Several Cape Coral neighbors say several rental properties haven’t followed the city rules for years and claim they’ve seen people stay much less than a week, play loud music and have huge parties.

Residential rental properties must have a 7-day minimum stay and be registered with the city as a rental.

The City requires rental registration for rental properties to ensure safety and health compliance, maintain property standards, promote neighborhood stability, protect tenant rights, generate revenue for municipal services, and reduce crime.

The city said noise concerns or parking issues should go to the Cape Coral Police Department. Concerns like litter, rental registration, and rental number of days should be reported to code compliance.

The city told WINK News when Code Compliance receives reports of applicable issues with Airbnb’s and vacation rentals, they observe the property to determine if a code violation exists and issue a notice of violation when necessary. If they discover a rental property that is not registered, a Notice of Violation is issued, and the property owner must submit a rental registration to the City.

WINK News has requested the full violations as well as how many code violations for rental properties in the city cape coral this year.