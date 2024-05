With less than a month until the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated May 5th to May 11th National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Throughout the week, Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler will highlight ways to stay prepared for this year’s hurricane season.

Monday, Kreidler is focusing on using this time before hurricane season begins to prepare.

Develop an Evacuation Plan:

Develop a plan before a storm comes. Know where you and your family would go if you find yourself at risk of a storm’s impacts.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to travel far. You may plan to go to a friend’s structurally sound house that is further inland and outside of flood-prone areas.

Don’t forget about your furry family members too when developing a plan.

Assemble Disaster Supplies:

Be sure to have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family a minimum of three days.

Since electricity and water could be out for weeks, some items to keep in mind are extra cash, a battery-powered radio, and flashlights. You may also need a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger for your cell phones.

Click here to see a full list of recommended supplies.

Insurance Checkup & Document Possessions:

Call your insurance company and ask for an insurance checkup to ensure you have enough insurance to repair or replace your home and/or belongings. Remember, home and renters insurance does not cover flooding. So you’ll need a separate policy for it.

Flood insurance is available through your company, agent, or the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov.

Take the time before hurricane season begins to document your possessions: photos, serial numbers, or anything else that you may need to provide your insurance company when filing a claim.

Create a Communication Plan:

Having a list of emergency contacts and sharing your evacuation plan with friends and family is important when preparing for hurricane season. Having access to the internet may not be possible during or after the storm.

Strengthen Your Home:

Take proper actions to protect your home ahead of hurricane season by keeping trees trimmed, having storm shutters on hand, and replacing worn garage doors. Garage doors are the most vulnerable part of a home.

Stay tuned to WINK News for more tips on staying prepared for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.