FGCU softball parents cherish NCAA Tournament experience

The parents of the FGCU softball team are relishing seeing their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat advisory in place for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.
The attorney we spoke with told us that, at a minimum, we’d spend the night in jail before having our first appearance and getting bail.
The FGCU softball team couldn’t keep up with the No. 4 Florida Gators as the Eagles drop their first Regional game 6-0 to the Gators.
The pool is warming up to be the hot spot for kids and families this summer. It’s now also the number one leading cause of drowning deaths for children ages 1-4 in the state.
The Whale is a place that has shown great strength and determination.
It’s taken wildlife officials just over four and a half months to report finding more dead endangered Florida panthers than in all of 2023.
Nine lives were given, and all nine will remain remembered. A lifetime of gratitude for the fallen officers.
It happened at Progress Rail, a transit corporation on Mercantile Avenue just before 5am on Friday.
How do graduation rates for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties stack up against the state? WINK News crunched the numbers.
A detective who killed an unarmed black man in a controversial shooting will be back at work on Monday.
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed while riding his scooter has officially filed a civil complaint.
Leaders with the NAACP are saying there is a divide between the black community and Fort Myers police.
On Friday, as the theater’s 70th season approached, leaders and organizers invited WINK News for a ‘hard-hat-tour’ to showcase the new additions and construction updates.
For the Florida Gulf Coast softball players, the road to the Gainesville regional didn’t begin in August. It started the first time they swung a bat or threw a ball. Their parents saw their daughter’s love for the sport grow, which made Friday’s game so special.
In the midst of the Florida faithful, you’ll find the FGCU section, taking over the first few rows behind the Eagles’ dugout. Prime seats for these parents to watch their kid’s dream come true.
“I’m not a public crier and its just going to be hard to hold it back this weekend,” Jill Peterson, Neely’s mom, said.
“She’s been dreaming of this since she was eight years old cause we watched the games on TV,” Laura Black, Olivia’s mom, recalled.
To get to this point, the players grew in the sport with their parents there every step of the way.
“Angelina Bonilla growing up playing in softball is like a little mouse,” Angelina’s mom Yvelisse said. “She has a very little voice and when you hear it’s the sweetest thing in the world. So that’s one of the things growing up she had to face with all the coaches in her life you have to be stronger you have to be louder you have to be mean. And all of that and we worked through it with her. And you know what, she’s still the same.”
With the superstitions these parents have during games, it’s clear they want what’s best for their kid and the team.
“We’ve gotten into this thing where Oli’s mom Laura was sitting on my lap to get Neely hits,” Jill said.
“I like to dance during the games and they’re all saying you haven’t danced,” Yvelisse explained. “And I’ll do a figure eight between the dads.”
From the parents in the stands, to the kids on the field, this group is more than just a team.
“They wear bracelets that I gave them that say in Moorse code sisters forever,” Jill said. “And they really be sisters forever because this whole season this whole experience will be something they tell their grandkids.”