In a season of lasts for Florida Gulf Coast senior outfielder Riley Oakes, it’s nice to have a first. She’s playing in her first NCAA Tournament in the Gainesville Regional. But leading up to this moment, she missed out on the Selection Show watch part and practices on campus.

“I feel like I’m living two different lives right now,” Riley explained.

That’s because she was home in Orlando to start EMT training as she works to reach her dreams of being a trauma surgeon.

“She’s been saying that probably six years old,” Riley’s mom, Nancy, said. “So we’ve known all her costumes were doctor.”

As a kid, Riley not only dressed the part. She practiced, using her dad, Mark, who was a fire chief, as a patient.

“When I used to come home with my first aid bag, first thing she’d do is dig into that get the BP cuff the stethoscope and put it on me and pretend she was a doctor,” Mark explained.

The decision to start EMT school in the midst of her first appearance in Regionals wasn’t easy.

“I can do both or I just need to focus on softball,” Riley detailed. “Either way, softball is going to come first because this has been my life for so long. I wanted to choose softball. Then I was like I’m going to find a way to do both because softball isn’t going to be my life anymore after this year.”

When Riley decided to both, she ended up practicing at home after spending over nine hours in classes and labs. All with her team and family supporting her.

“Riley is such a hard worker and a meticulous preparer that I had no doubt she’d be able to do what she needed to do on her own,” FGCU head coach David Deiros said.

“When she has a goal, nothing can get in her way,” Mark said. “That’s been Riley’s MO since she started walking.”

Riley is appreciative of the moment and her softball career as a whole. Her excitement now builds for the future.

“Knowing I gave it my all in softball,” Riley said. “I had developed so many great friendships. I left it all out on the field like when my time comes when I have to take up that jersey. And then I can prepare to put on some scrubs.”