FGCU hosts emergency disaster drill training

The Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting an emergency disaster drill training to educate students on how first responders prepare for crises.

The largest emergency disaster drill training in the Lee County area will have plenty of activity from multiple agencies throughout Friday.

Local first responders and members of the Florida State Guard congregated with the FGCU healthcare students during this event.

Their goal? Ensure health care students are prepared to react when emergencies like weather-related events occur.

Students studying nursing, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, and social workers will role-play as patients needing emergency care.

WINK News spoke with Joseph Buhain, an FGCU professor, about the importance of this emergency drill event for students.

Lives are on the line, and I need to be very well adapted, not only with my knowledge of what I’m learning but also with what others are doing,” said Buhain. “How can we together work and save this life, or save the lives of people that might be hurt? It’s also not all about broken bones, blood, and guts. It could also be mental injuries as well.”

The event, which began at 8 a.m., will conclude with students undergoing an indoor and outdoor mass casualty simulation and a Med Flight landing on the campus’ recreational field.