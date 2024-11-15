FGCU hosts emergency disaster drill training

WINK News
Design of the Randall Boulevard widening and Randall-Immokalee Road intersection project in Golden Gate Estates began in mid-2022, but construction is not expected to start for another two years.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping temperatures along with a few afternoon showers this Friday.
The Weather Authority is monitoring Tropical Storm Sara, which is expected to strengthen slightly before dissipation over Central America.
Susan and Dustin Cheatwood credit the Justin’s Place recovery program for saving their lives and stopping them from becoming a statistic.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued relocation notices to residents living in one of their temporary housing parks in Englewood East.
Six dogs, including four puppies and two adult dogs, were found stranded in an empty box on the corner of Experimental Road and State Road 29 in Immokalee.
Dunbar High School’s Special Teams unit has shown out these past two weeks, scoring a special teams touchdown in wins over South Fort Myers and Fort Myers.
“Play it safe.” That’s what Greg Irving thought he may be doing when he swung his puck Wednesday morning while golfing with his friend Joe Pack.
Veterans from Southwest Florida made a round trip to Washington, DC, and back in honor of their service.
It’s rare that a serious heart condition is a blessing, but that was the case for a Naples man. The surgery he received at NCH saved his life in more ways than one.
Many of you know what saltwater surge does to your homes after surviving hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. It’s highly corrosive and destructive. It also has a similar impact on plants and wildlife, but that’s not all bad news.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell made a lot of memories playing at FGCU. From winning ASUN championships to playing for one of the winningest coaches in the sport Karl Smesko.
Daycare services at one church are canceled after a small fire at Victory church in Lehigh Acres.
The State of Florida is suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “conspiring to interfere with civil rights,” according to an official complaint filed by Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody.
The Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting an emergency disaster drill training to educate students on how first responders prepare for crises.
The largest emergency disaster drill training in the Lee County area will have plenty of activity from multiple agencies throughout Friday.
Local first responders and members of the Florida State Guard congregated with the FGCU healthcare students during this event.
Their goal? Ensure health care students are prepared to react when emergencies like weather-related events occur.
Students studying nursing, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, and social workers will role-play as patients needing emergency care.
WINK News spoke with Joseph Buhain, an FGCU professor, about the importance of this emergency drill event for students.
Lives are on the line, and I need to be very well adapted, not only with my knowledge of what I’m learning but also with what others are doing,” said Buhain. “How can we together work and save this life, or save the lives of people that might be hurt? It’s also not all about broken bones, blood, and guts. It could also be mental injuries as well.”
The event, which began at 8 a.m., will conclude with students undergoing an indoor and outdoor mass casualty simulation and a Med Flight landing on the campus’ recreational field.