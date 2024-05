Television personality Judge Judy Sheindlin, a resident of Collier County, filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against Accelerate360 and A360 Media LLC, the parent companies of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly.

The lawsuit begins with a quote from Mark Twain, stating “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.”

Sheindlin alleges the publications falsely stated that she supported a retrial for the Menendez brothers, questioned the fairness of their trial and urged their defense attorney to seek a new trial judge.

Judge Judy asserts these claims are entirely untrue and damaging to her well-established reputation as a fair and respected judge.

The lawsuit says that despite being notified of the false statements, the defendants failed to retract the articles.

Sheindlin seeks redress for the harm done to her reputation and to deter future false publications.

The story was first published on InTouch Weekly’s website on April 10th under the headline “Inside Judge Judy’s Quest to Save the Menendez Brothers Nearly 35 Years After Their Parents’ Murder,” which, according to the suit, was later republished elsewhere.

Sheindlin is seeking relief greater than $50,000.

Accelerate360 and A360 Media LLC. did not respond to requests for comment.

The law firm representing Judge Judy, The Shubin Law Group, stated they do not believe they will be able to provide an interview.

Scot Goldberg, managing partner at Goldberg Noone Abraham, believes Judge Judy is doing this to make a point that people can’t put words in her mouth without suffering consequences.

“I wouldn’t want to be the one defending the media companies,” said Goldberg.

The next step is discovery from both sides.

Goldberg said the case won’t be a cheap case, and at some point, he believes there will be a resolution.

However, Goldberg doesn’t believe Judge Judy will give up or quit just because of how much it’ll cost to pay the attorneys for their time.

“I believe that she probably thought this out very well and was willing to spend the money that it takes to prosecute this,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said it’s expected that the defense will not respond. This doesn’t help attorneys on either side.

That means we should not expect to hear from media companies or Judge Judy about the case until it’s over.

According to research, Judge Judy is a former Manhattan family court judge who served as a judge for over 20 years before becoming a television personality on the show “Judge Judy,” where she presides over small-claim cases.