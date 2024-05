Through all the cheers and a community-wide escort, it’s a ‘welcome to your forever home for army sergeant veteran Brandon Rethmel and his family.

“It’s amazing. So many nice people in this area,” said Rethmel. “A lot of people came out to welcome us. It was really cool.”

The perfect home, built to match Rethmel’s needs.

“I’ll be able to use my wheelchair. And that right there is worth a million bucks to me. Being able to move around my home without tripping and falling and using my crutches, is just awesome.” said Rethmel.

It’s all thanks to the non-profit organization, Homes For Our Troops.

“The mission of Home for our Troops is to build and donate fully adapted, custom homes on behalf of severely injured combat veterans nationwide.” Director of Construction Operations Bill Seymour.

Homes For Our Troops helps veterans rebuild their lives post-combat.

“Everything is wheelchair accessible,” said CEO of Witico Development Corporation, Gary Thomas, “They do large roll-in showers with benches, they have handrails in the bathrooms, the countertops are 2 inches lower. All to accommodate their needs.”

To make this home extra special for the Rethmels, special planks will be used to build their home. Filled with welcoming words by the community they’ll now be a part of.

“Absolutely, absolutely. I can’t wait to be here,” said Rethmel.

This is just the start of the home-building process for the family. They’ll be able to move in a few months, but they need help.

For anyone interested in volunteering click here.