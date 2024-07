A panel of five, with the hope of finding solutions for the county’s homeless population, met at Fort Myers High School. An audience of over 100 sat and listened as the panelists discussed the complex issue.

The Panel:

Hosted by the Lee County Homeless Coalition and moderated by Dr. Thomas Felke, a Florida Gulf Coast University Professor in the Department of Social Work.

“It needs to be an approach that involves government that involves nonprofit and also involves the private sector, we need to get our business leaders involved, I need to know what homelessness and what impact affordable housing is having on industry,” Dr. Felke said.

The four panelists consisted of the Fort Myers Mayor and representatives from the Salvation Army, Fort Myers Police Department and Senator Martins office.

Michael Overway, the Executive Director of the Lee County Homeless Coalition, picked the panelists.

“What we try to look for is people who are going to bring a different perspective, I thought the panel members brought very transparent conversations to the table. I think now what we need to do is we need to begin building out on those conversations to start driving towards solutions,” Overway said.

The different perspectives based on background offered healthy conversations.

“We all agree this is a very complex, complicated problem. There’s no easy solutions, the more we can talk about it, hopefully, the more we’ll come up with solutions,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said.

Mayor Anderson continued to say, “I was very pleased to be a part of the panel. It shows that it’s gaining momentum, and as it gains more momentum, hopefully we’ll see solutions.”

The New Law:

HB 1365 takes effect on January 1st. It requires Florida counties and cities to stop people from camping or sleeping on public property and to make sure homeless individuals receive the resources they need.

Senator Jonathan Martin, who sponsored it, says this will keep our streets safer.

“This goes a long way to make sure that our communities are safe, but also to make sure that those organizations who are tasked with dealing with the very, very difficult assistance, counseling, treatment, follow up with our homeless population, to make sure that they have the tools necessary to do their job in the most effective and also safe manner,” Senator Martin said. “I think this bill tackles both of those very, very big issues.”

Senator Martin called the law “groundbreaking” as it addresses issues that Martin felt hadn’t been addressed before.

Now, law enforcement and local governments can make sure public spaces, sidewalks, parks, streets, right aways are being used for their intended purpose.

The second purpose of the bill is to allow counties and cities to set up temporary beds to keep people who are homeless. “Those individuals will be able to receive the services that are being provided by so many good volunteers, social workers, case workers throughout the throughout the state of Florida,” Senator Martin said.

Some are concerned about incarcerating the homeless.

“I think anytime that we begin addressing folks who are experiencing homelessness for a plethora of issues with legal matters, especially the potential for incarceration, it’s not going to reflect well on our community at large,” Overway said.

Senator Martin argues that incarceration is not at all the bills intent. “If no one’s breaking the law, no one’s going to jail. I think that’s pretty clear. This bill doesn’t change that,” Senator Martin said.

“While some people may think this is not a compassionate move, is starts looping toward getting services and hopefully finding adequate and safe housing for people,” Mayor Anderson said.

The new law opens new conversations.

“We didn’t hear solutions from the stage, although I don’t know that today was a solutions conversation. I think it really was getting people up on the stage who had varying perspectives and how we can address homelessness and Lee County to start that as an open dialogue,” Overway said.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said 2,300 police calls have been made in the last 12 months relating to homelessness. Trespassing is the leading offense, followed by drug and battery.