Should residents endure two years of partial lane closures, or fully shut down the Caloosahatchee bridge for 10 weeks?

That’s the decision the Florida Department of Transportation is considering right now.

“On Tuesday, we received a formal letter that we’d like to discuss, it’s in discussion to close the bridge entirely for no more than 10 weeks in the summer to get this done,” said Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bouchette.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke by phone with Councilman Liston Bouchette.

He said part of the concern is worker’s safety while construction is done with active traffic on the bridge.

“So it makes sense to get it done quickly and efficiently, even at the inconvenience of some summer traffic. But then we’ll be back in position for the fall,” said Bouchette.

WINK News spoke with people who said they liked how the 10-week shutdown sounded, but also had some concerns.

“I think it would be best to close it down for 10 weeks. Rather than the two years.” said one woman.

“That’d be very difficult for people that have to use that commute in the next 10 weeks.” said another.

“Well, I think it’s a great idea to just shut it down for 10 weeks and get it over with instead of dragging it out over a couple year period, because you can go on the other bridge and get over to the northside or southside,” said Fort Myers resident Bill Smith.

Who wants to deal with partial lane closures for the next 2 years?

Fort Myers Mayor, Kevin Anderson said it’s not up to the city.

“This is a decision that rests on the Florida Department of Transportation,” said Anderson, “From our standpoint, everybody seems to think, ‘Well, this really makes sense.’ It’ll be tough for those 10 weeks, but 10 weeks is better than 18 months.”

FDOT said there is no decision on if a full bridge closure will happen at this time, the plans are being finalized.