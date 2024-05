A forecasted “extremely active” hurricane season coming off an abnormally rainy dry-season means Lake Okeechobee is high, and our water managers are prepared for it to rise even.

One storm can change everything. Thankfully, after Ian and Nicole, we did not have any major releases because the lake was low enough before those storms.

This year, we had an abnormally wet, dry season. The lake rose when it should have been receding. The Army Corps hopes for the best but candidly shares that major releases will likely follow if a major storm goes over the lake.

In February, the corps decided to increase releases to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuary to bring lake levels down ahead of this hurricane season.

The decision was made after a moderate El Nino brought heavy rain events at the start of the dry season. The plan worked!

Evaporation and those releases brought the lake down two and a half feet. It now stands at 13.73 feet.

The Army Corps said this is a good place to be if we have a typical rainy season. What they’re watching for is not that first hurricane but the potential second one and its timing.

“And so if we got that hurricane early in the season, we would have a less, we would be less prone to have to go to higher level releases. But if you’re late in the season, you’re almost assured that we’re going to take that rainfall and have to move that water off,” said Colonel James Booth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Booth continued, “And it’s like you said, it’s not just because of that hurricane and that water sitting there; it’s moving the water off the lake in case there is another storm that comes in behind it,” he said.

The corps also asks if we are prepared to handle storm surges on the lake, which refers to the movement of water against these structures, not just the elevation of the water on the lake.

The corps has also spent $2 billion on dike improvements in the past two decades, but due to past situations, there is concern about dike failure.

It brings attention to September 17, 1928, when a hurricane crossed over Lake O. The scene was one of unimaginable loss.

Dike after the 1928 hurricane. CREDIT: Florida Memory archives

The dike implemented failed. These are makeshift coffins stacked alongside the road between Belle Glade and Pahokee.

The death toll was in the thousands. That loss is why Booth said the Army Corps of Engineers is here and why the Herbert Hoover Dike has seen $2 billion in improvements.

Colorado State University said, “Herbert Hoover dike is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Booth too. He said this dike is better than it’s ever been, but the Army Corps knows that when the lake reaches a certain water level, it has no choice but to release water.

On the cusp of this hurricane season, they’re prepared for it.

Colorado State University forecasts 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes. The Army Corps uses CSU’s predictions to prepare.