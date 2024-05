A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop, and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.

This happened on Market Street.

Police said the person was facedown and covered in blood.

Fort Myers police came out to the home on Market Street to find a dead body in the bed of a 2018 GMC Sierra.

The day that quickly turned deadly started at Fort Myers High School. The teen said he got to the school around 6 a.m. Friday. Then, officers said, “He didn’t notice anything out of particular regarding smell or flies.”

He got back home by 2 p.m. Still nothing. Now, off to this barbershop on Fowler Street for a haircut.

After this, things got hairy.

When the teen got home around 6 p.m., he noticed a swarm of flies near the truck’s bed. He opened the trunk door and saw a body lying face down.

The 16-year-old has no idea how the body got there or how long it had been there.

We’ve reached out to FMPD for more information on this case. We asked them if the death is considered suspicious and how they ended up in the truck.

The report does not show if any arrests were made.