We got off to a warm start for the weekend, with temperatures in the 70s across Southwest Florida.

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid, with temperatures in the 90s and sun and clouds throughout the day.

Thanks to the ample moisture and sea breeze influencing storm development, isolated showers and storms will develop later this afternoon.

For the boaters, winds are out of the southeast, turning southwest around 5 to 15 knots and with a light chop in our bays.

“Better to get out on that water earlier today when we are seeing calmer conditions,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Keep an eye on WINK Live Doppler 3x radar throughout your Saturday afternoon as we see some of those storms develop.

On Sunday, there will be slightly higher rain chances as we see moisture increasing. Then, drier air filters in for the start of the work week leading to lower rain chances.