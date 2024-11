Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking higher humidity along with more clouds throughout your Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect more clouds drifting in this Tuesday along with slightly higher humidity. On Wednesday, a cold front will bring more rain and storms to the Southwest Florida area.

Tuesday

A warm front will be lifting North through Southwest Florida this Tuesday, leading to clouds and humidity increasing throughout the day.

Expect a dry day with warmer temperatures, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Wednesday

Tracking a strong cold front that moves through Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

This front will bring rain and storms, with rain beginning in the morning and tapering off in the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will accompany the front.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some of the coolest weather of the year arrives after Wednesday’s front.

Thursday

Cooler temperatures will move in as lows start in the 60s Thursday morning.

Clouds will be moving out, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will be a cooler and breezy day with highs in the mid-70s.