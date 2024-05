The Weather Authority is forecasting a hot and humid day for your Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with sun and clouds throughout the day.

“An increased amount of moisture along with an easterly flow will fuel scattered showers and storms that will yet again develop into the afternoon and evening,” stated Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

On Saturday, Fort Myers beat its previous daily rainfall record, accumulating 2.08″ of rain.

Beachgoers and boaters will need to keep an eye on the sky later Sunday afternoon and evening as we begin to see showers and storms work their way into Southwest Florida. The timing will be similar to Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout this week, but rain chances will decrease as the week goes on, with sun and clouds each day this week.

