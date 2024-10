New details have been released on a chase involving a stolen truck.

Florida troopers say 36-year-old David Alfonso stole the vehicle in Collier County and then led them on a chase through Lee County to Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin.

There, they performed a pit maneuver and with the help of Lee County deputies, they caught him.

Deep tire marks were in the grass after the Florida Highway Patrol’s pit maneuver caused the suspect to crash.

With drones and K-9s, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down.

It turns out the suspect has 18 prior driver’s license suspensions and is what law enforcement calls a “habitual offender.”

LCSO said the pursuit started when deputies responded to a call for burglary at Angelina’s Ristorante in Bonita Springs on Saturday night.

Alfonso was spotted watching the valets before investigators say he attempted to steal a Ferrari.

Alfredo’s arrest report states that he took off from the restaurant in the truck he showed up in: a stolen F250 white pickup truck from Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and LCSO all pursued him.

Alfonso tried to take off on foot, but it didn’t take long to track him down.

Deputies quickly found Alfonso hiding in a drainage ditch.

People in the area told us they’re grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.

Dominika from Estero said, “I’m glad that they did because he’s putting a lot of people at risk, not only just himself, so it was a big liability. “

Alfonso faces a slew of charges, including grand theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

He remains in the Lee County Jail.