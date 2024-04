Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of an ordinance that will add new uses to the city’s land development code. The new proposed uses are social services, arcade, marine fuel pump, distribution center, automotive towing establishment, live/workspace and heliport and helipad.

“We believe that the uses that are proposed by staff will provide business opportunities and have the potential to increase the mix in goods and services to people living in Cape Coral,” Planning Team Coordinator Mike Struve said.

Out of the eight new uses, five were previously allowed in the city and three are new uses that are being considered.

