In becoming the third athletic director at Florida Gulf Coast University since its inception, Colin Hargis knew he was taking a bigger job at a smaller school with a smaller budget.

As senior associate athletic director for external relations at North Carolina State University, Hargis helped lead a department with an annual budget of about $100 million, he said.

Hargis, 41, began his new job at FGCU on April 29 knowing he would have about $15 million in annual funding—and also knowing the budget has more than doubled in the last decade.

