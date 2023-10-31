Athletics Director announces the end of his time at FGCU

Ken Kavanagh, director of athletics at Florida Gulf Coast University, announced he will retire at the end of his contract.

The man who oversaw the Eagles on the court and in the field is retiring in June 2024.

Kavanagh hired Andy Enfield to coach the men’s basketball team, and FGCU’s Dunk City became a national phenomenon. He also helped the women’s basketball and volleyball teams become regulars in post-season play.

“Working with young people on a daily basis is tremendously invigorating and, most especially, I truly want to thank the countless student-athletes that I have had the distinct honor and pleasure to be alongside all these years,” said Kavanagh in the email announcing his retirement.

Kavanagh will continue to work as Athletic Director until April, then transition to overseeing special projects until the end of June.