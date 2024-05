Southwest Florida Mother’s Day celebration. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and honor the love and sacrifices of mothers.

The day, which is this Sunday, inspires local communities to hold events ranging from gatherings to community-wide celebrations, highlighting the appreciation for mothers.

Here are some special events focused on the main ladies in your life that are happening across Southwest Florida:

Lee County

Mother’s Day Brunch | Kids’ Free Tickets

Enjoy a day of baseball and brunch! Game starts at 12:05 p.m.

Hosted by Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33912

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mommy and Me Mother’s Day Gathering

Spend quality time with your mom and enjoy lovely hors d’oeuvres together.

Hosted by Perfect-Date Arrangements

2502 Second Street Fort Myers, FL 33901

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mother’s Day Endless Mimosa Cruise

Second annual Mother’s Day sightseeing cruise with bottomless mimosas.

Hosted by Vichino’s Cafe & Wine Bar

27598 Marina Pointe Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charlotte County

Mother’s Day Buffet

Includes complimentary mimosa for moms!

Hosted by Wyvern Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection

101 E Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day Bash

Second annual Mother’s Day Bash. One complimentary glass of champagne!

Hosted by Bashment Event Center

1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit B-1, Port Charlotte, FL, 33953

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mother’s Day with Comedian Maryellen Hooper

Maryellen Hooper has appeared on several late-night talk shows, including “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.

Hosted by Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater

2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Collier County

Boxes and Blooms Mother’s Day Workshop

Fresh spring-inspired take on their classic centerpiece box DIY workshop.

Hosted by AR Workshop

2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #150, Naples, FL 34109

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Mom at the Garden!

Mothers and Grandmothers receive complimentary admission.

Hosted by Naples Botanical Garden

4820 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bouquets & Bubbly for Mom

Visit the vintage Italian Piaggio mobile bar for a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Hosted by Mercato

9110 Strada Pl, Naples, FL 34108

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeSoto County

Mother’s Day Bellydancing Class

Learn basic moves to rhythm and dance with a veil.