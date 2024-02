The city of Cape Coral continues to grow in population, development and modern infrastructure.

All those new changes come with a cost to keep up with demand, especially when it comes to the city’s infrastructure.

The city is currently adding improvements and replacing outdated equipment in its sewer and water systems.

The new changes are a part of the city’s Utilities Extension Project. (UEP) It provides water, sewer, and irrigation services in phases to replace septic and shallow groundwater wells and connect households to the city’s potable water treatment and distribution facilities.

To help cover the cost, the city is proposing a 30% rate increase in impact fees.

The increase would go towards adding new construction in areas served by the city’s utilities and used to finance the cost of utility improvements.

If approved, the average cost for a single-family home would go from $6,750 to $8,748 in the next few years towards water, irrigation, and sewer fees

Some neighbors in the area aren’t exactly on board with this new proposal.

“I understand that a lot of people are moving in, but I’m looking at the last storm that we had homeowners insurance is through the roof and now you’re talking about increasing taxes for sewage and water and pipe replacement that is going to drive people away,” said Rudy Smith. “Young people don’t have that kind of income and most senior citizens are on a fixed income.”

While others aren’t too sure but want to see the city improve without having to pay a hefty fee.

“Instant thoughts is that’s a bit high. I think that the area is a little bit older. So an increase to improve on what we have here, this very special place not a bad thing, but maybe not 30%. Go ask friends of ours who are building right now after Ian they will probably say no,” said Michele Cummings. But then again we need better sewer systems and better roads since they’re are a lot of people moving here.”

Smith said there are other ways to cover the cost of the city’s utilities advancements.

“I think a very good way of doing it is putting speed cameras out on Pel Prado Boulevard. People want it and cars run in at 90 miles an hour, you can take that revenue, and use it to build up your infrastructure.”

There is a public hearing set for March 6. If approved the new fees will take effect on July 27th.