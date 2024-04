Your new memories will look a lot different than your old ones.

New renderings of the Cape Coral Yacht Club were shown off Wednesday.

It almost looks like a resort.

Some people we talked to are excited about it. They feel like this new proposed design will keep up with the growth the city is seeing, while others we spoke with are not big fans. They are used to the simple design and don’t feel the need for a pool, parking structure, and another restaurant needs to be added. CREDIT: City of Cape Coral

One of the proposed changes is adding a parking structure and adding more boat slips.

Right now, in total, there are 551.

The proposed change wants to make that number 904: 746 parking spots and 158 boat slips.

There are also plans to add another restaurant, a pool area and 2 story community center.

Based on the renderings, it seems like a modern design.

People at Wednesday’s meeting said they’re afraid what’s open now will be closed off during construction.

“What is the plan to keep the beach open while you do any type of building in the yacht club area? The beach cannot be closed. There’s no negotiation on that. The beach must be open. That situation there, the parking that has to be open. The restaurant has to be open. You gotta figure out some way,” said a neighbor at Wednesday’s meeting.

Now, all of this will take some time, ​probably years, to be fully completed and open.