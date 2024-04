Demolition day for the Cape Coral Yacht Club will soon begin, marking a huge step forward to rebuilding after Hurricane Ian.

The renovation project for the only beach spot in Cape Coral had been under discussion well before the storm struck Southwest Florida.

The Cape Coral City Council decided on a new look for the yacht club, including a new community center, an outdoor pool, a playground, a restaurant, and a parking garage.

The community center will preserve the yacht club’s history by dedicating a room to the 1962 opening ceremony.

“There’s this brick fireplace in there that kind of became a signature piece of the club along with the old chandeliers,” said Cape Coral City Councilmember Tom Hayden. “As a journalist, I wrote a lot about the history of the club and a lot of our parks. So I know what it meant to me.”

The City of Cape Coral has not specified which sections of the yacht club will be demolished; however, the process will begin Wednesday morning.

The demolition is expected to finish on May 24.