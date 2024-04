Fla. Gov. DeSantis. CREDIT: CBS News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will impact new mothers and their eligibility to serve on jury duty.

According to the Florida House of Representatives, if a woman had given birth in the six months leading up to them reporting for jury duty, they can be excused.

The newborn baby can only excuse the mother from the specific summons originally requested.

The law will go into effect on July 1.