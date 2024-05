A WINK News viewer spotted a water spout near the Bokeelia Fishing Pier on Thursday morning.

In the video above, viewer Adam Schlamb witnessed the water spout from a distance while visiting the fishing pier at around 7:02 a.m.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt stated in an X post that, according to the viewer, the water spout could have even skipped across a few islands of the Cape Haze Aquatic Preserve. Southwest Florida waterspout spotted at 7:02 AM this morning from the Bokeelia fishing pier. According to the viewer, could have even skipped across a few islands of the Cape Haze Aquatic Preserve. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Adam S. @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/njAD0mFa69 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 16, 2024

If you see any dramatic weather images that you want featured in a story online or on air, send them tips@winknews.com.