A woman is speaking out about a conflict she was involved in at Barefoot Lake.

The video, taken on Sunday, shows a man getting off a dirt bike and wildly throwing jabs and hooks at every person, causing bedlam in the area.

Dawn Chamberlain said she is in serious pain after getting sucker-punched in the jaw and her head.

Her daughter suffered the brunt of the brawl and spent the night in the hospital.

Chamberlain said the video shows the first of the two fights on Sunday.

The first broke out after her son told a man named Joe Vincente to slow down while he was speeding on his dirt bike through a residential road by Barefoot Lake Beach.

Joe Vicente CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Chamberlain said the man then dropped his dirt bike and quickly began hitting multiple people, including her nephew and son.

Afterward, another fight broke out. That’s when Chamberlain and her daughter, husband and other son got caught in the crossfire.

“Nine of them swarmed us and just started hitting two females and two dudes,” said Chamberlain. “The one that they got tased, he is the one that sucker-punched my nephew, my son, a couple of other children, and then got me, my husband, my daughter and my other son. All of them are bruised [and] sore. My daughter, she can barely walk because her ankle is still swollen.”

Vincente is currently being held at the Lee County Jail with a bond set at $3,750.

Lee County Sherrif Carmine Marceno took to X to comment on the ongoing investigation. LCSO is aware and investigating an altercation that occurred at Barefoot Lake in Lehigh Acres on Sunday. One arrest was made. Detectives are continuing to look into all tips; to include a video that was posted to social media.

Suppression operations are in place.

Vincente faces three counts of battery and one count of resisting an officer without violence.