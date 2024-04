Fort Myers Fire Department officials are pointing to safety and awareness following a recent rollover crash on Palm Beach Blvd. and Oasis Way.

John Lovato, a battalion chief with the Fort Myers Fire Department, told WINK News that the department’s first responders respond to rollovers a couple of times a week.

One recent rollover crash in Fort Myers happened Sunday.

The crash involved at least two cars, and one person had to be taken to the hospital, according to Fort Myers Police.

Authorities also confirmed one person has been arrested, but no word on who that person is or what charges they are facing.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for emergencies and understanding what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

In situations where a vehicle has rolled over and the occupants are conscious, Lovato advised them to remain calm and try to exit the vehicle safely, if possible.

However, it is also important to assess the situation carefully, as moving too quickly could cause further injury, and other dangers may be present.

In cases where occupants are trapped or unable to exit the vehicle, first responders should be contacted immediately for assistance.

What about any witnesses to a rollover crash?

Lovato highlighted Florida’s Good Samaritan law, which protects people who render aid in emergency situations from liability.

Bystanders who witness crashes are encouraged to help if they can do so safely, but also be mindful of their surroundings and the potential dangers of the situation.

“We don’t want people not helping because afraid of getting sued,” said Lovato.

And, of course, all drivers should pay attention and always wear a seatbelt.

“It’s gonna it’s gonna keep them in there,” said Lovato, “less likely that they’re gonna hit something else or get ejected from the vehicle where more injuries happen.”

The driver of the flipped-over vehicle in Sunday’s crash, Sammy Santos, sustained minor injuries but is okay.

Santos expressed gratitude for the swift response of first responders and the support of bystanders.

As authorities continue to investigate the crash and the driver responsible faces charges, the community is reminded of the critical role that safety and awareness play in preventing crashes and ensuring the well-being of all drivers.