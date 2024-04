A genesis—or new beginning—is under way for Genesis of Naples. The local franchise plans to break ground this summer on a new and expanded luxury auto dealership in North Naples.

Tim and Sheila Zellers, longtime owners of Tamiami Ford, Tamiami Hyundai and Genesis of Naples, are building a new two-story home for their Genesis dealership on 10.5 acres of property they own at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Interstate 75. Its completion targeted for late 2025 will allow Genesis to have a larger standalone dealership and relocate from the space it shares at 6780 Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples with Tamiami Hyundai, which will then be able to be fully renovated and expanded at its current site. The Genesis brand is a luxury vehicle division of Hyundai Motor Group that was introduced in 2008.

The new more than 32,000-square-foot Genesis dealership will allow the Zellers to increase their service bays, parts availability and a selection of vehicles in a stunning modern setting. Â

